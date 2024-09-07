ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their march to the playoffs, as they face the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Brewers prediction and pick.

Rockies-Brewers Projected Starters

Ty Blach vs. Tobias Myers

Ty Blach (3-7) with a 6.65 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP

Last Start: Blach went four innings, giving up five hits, two walks, and a home run in his last start. He would surrender five runs in a loss to the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Blach is 0-2 on the road in six appearances and two starts. He has a 7.88 ERA with a .375 opponent batting average on the road.

Tobias Myers (6-5) with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Myers went 5.1 innings in his last start, giving up eight hits, four walks, and a home run. He would surrender three runs with two earned in a no-decision as the Brewers lost in 11 innings to the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Myeres is 2-0 in ten home starts this year, with a 3.25 ERA and a .223 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Brewers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: +225

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Brewers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: COLR/BSWI

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 19th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Brenton Doyle has led the way for the Rockies. He is hitting .273 this year with 22 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 79 runs scored. Further, he has stolen 26 bases. Meanwhile, Ezequiel Tovar has been great this year as well. He is hitting .270 on the year with a .295 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 74 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Ryan McMahon. McMahon has hit .247 on the year with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs, 50 RBIS, and 59 runs scored.

Ryan McMahon has been hitting well as of late. He is hitting .353 in the last week with a .450 on-base percentage. Still, he does not have an RBI or a run scored. Nolan Jone is also hitting well. He is hitting .286 in the last week with two RBIs, and two runs scored. Brendan Rodgers rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. The Rockies are hitting just .214 in the last week with three home runs and 16 runs scored in six games.

The current Rockies have 21 career at-bats against Tobias Myers. They have hit .333 against him. Jake Cave is one for three with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Charlie Blackmon is two for three with a double and two RBIs.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are fifth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 11th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .253 this year with a .336 on-base percentage. Adames has 29 home runs, 100 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, and 83 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .278 on the year with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .358 on-base percentage and 88 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .209 but has a .294 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 23 home runs and 70 RBIs while he has scored 50 times on the year.

Willy Adames has been great in the last week. He is hitting .267 in the last week with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and seven runs scored in the last week. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio has been hitting .417 in the last week, scoring three home runs, seven RBIs, and five runs. Rhys Hoskins has continued to be productive in the last week. He is hitting just .136 but has two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored. The Brewers have hit .226 in the last week with 15 home runs and 42 runs scored in six games.

The Brewers have 16 career at-bats against Ty Blach. They have hit .312 against him. Rhys Hoskins is 2-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Brice Turang is 1-1 with a double and an RBI.

Final Rockies-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Ty Blach has not been starting much as of late. Last time out was his first appearance since July 26th, while he has not won a start since June 15th. Tobias Myers has been solid, giving up two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts. Still, the Brewers are just 2-3 in those games. Further, the Brewers are scoring six runs per game as of late. They will be able to score on Blach and easily win this one.

Final Rockies-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-126)