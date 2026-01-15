Marshall Faulk is a Hall-of-Fame running back, and he's building one of the strongest RB rooms in HBCU football this offseason. Faulk was able to get former LSU running back Trey Holly to return to the team, and now he's found another former SEC star to add even more depth to the Southern University rushing attack.

Faulk recently landed the commitment of former Texas A&M tailback Ronnie Crosby III. This move by Faulk and his staff is a bid to add more depth to the running back room, which will certainly be different in a conference that often implores a pass-heavy attack.

Despite Southern's struggles this past year, the run game was one of the biggest positives. Holly finished the season with 798 yards and nine touchdowns. His most impressive play is his 80-yard touchdown run against North Carolina Central in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge, which showcased the elite talent that earned him Power Five interest out of high school and eventually landed him at LSU.

Perhaps Crosby can follow the same trajectory that Holy did when he arrived on The Bluff. Before Southern, Holly was a four-star recruit. Over five seasons, starting in eighth grade, he amassed 10,532 rushing yards, shattering the state’s all-time record.

He totaled 160 touchdowns, with 146 coming on the ground. In his senior year, he ran for 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns, guiding Union Parish to the LHSAA Division III title game. Across his career, he recorded 51 games with 100+ rushing yards and averaged an impressive 159.4 yards per game. His stellar high school career earned him the distinction as the fourth-best running back in the nation.

Pairing Holly's talent with a player such as Crosby, who also received SEC attention, bodes well for Faulk as he looks to quickly build a contender in his first season.