Basketball superstar A’ja Wilson is giving back in a major way—this time by honoring both her roots and the next generation of athletes. The WNBA MVP and Olympic gold medalist recently donated her signature Nike shoe, the A’One, to the women’s basketball program at Benedict College, her father’s alma mater. The gesture not only brings star power to the HBCU program but also underscores Wilson’s continued commitment to uplifting women’s sports and investing in HBCUs, on and off the court.

Although Wilson ultimately chose a different path than her father, her love for Benedict College—and HBCUs as a whole—still runs deep. Her father, Roscoe Wilson Jr., suited up for the Benedict Tigers in the early 1970s and was a force to be reckoned with on the court. Once among the nation’s top rebounders, he earned Small College All-American honors and collected multiple all-conference and all-NAIA distinctions during his standout collegiate career.

His basketball journey didn’t end at Benedict. After graduating, Wilson took his talents to New York’s legendary Rucker Park League, where he competed alongside icons such as Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Nate “Tiny” Archibald. Following a professional career overseas, he returned to Benedict as head basketball coach, later bringing his leadership and expertise to Morris College.

Article Continues Below

That same passion and talent clearly carried over to his daughter. Embracing her own path, A’ja Wilson starred at the University of South Carolina under legendary coach Dawn Staley, where she cemented herself as one of the greatest players in program history. Today, she has found a home with the Las Vegas Aces, standing as one of the most respected, decorated, and dominant players in the WNBA—all while continuing to honor the legacy that began at Benedict.

This isn’t the first time Wilson has shown major love to Benedict College. During last year’s A’One sneaker commercial rollout, Wilson paid tribute to her deep familial ties to the school, using the campaign to spotlight the legacy, culture, and enduring impact of HBCUs. The moment served as a powerful reminder that, for Wilson, honoring where you come from is just as important as celebrating how far you’ve gone.