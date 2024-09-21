ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another MLB betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this National League matchup during Saturday's slate. The Colorado Rockies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second game of this three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Rockies-Dodgers Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill (RHP) vs. Walker Buehler (RHP)

Cal Quantrill (8-10) with a 4.68 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 105 K, 140.1 IP

Last Start: 9/15 vs. CHC (L) – 2.1 IP, 2 ER, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-6) with a 4.99 ERA, .266 OBA, 56 K, 70.1 IP

Walker Buehler (1-5) with a 5.54 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 54 K, 65.0 IP

Last Start: 9/15 @ ATL (W) – 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-3) with a 4.67 ERA, .299 OBA, 29 K, 34.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +225

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Dodgers

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/ 6:10 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Rockies are currently last in the NL West standings and they won't be qualifying for the Postseason for the sixth year in a row. It's been another tough season for the Rockies as they came into the year with high expectations. However, they've been plagued by injuries to key players and never really got the chance to play a full stretch of games as a healthy ball club. As many of the other bottom teams in the league, they've found success towards the end of the season and have won five of their last seven games. Playing without the added pressure of the Postseason, they'll look towards next year as they begin their rebuilding efforts.

The Rockies will send their ace Cal Quantrill to the mound for his twenty-eighth start of the season. The Rockies have notched wins in just one of his last five appearances and he's looking to earn some control back as he tries to finish his campaign on a high note. He's allowed at least two earned runs in each one of his starts dating back to July and will need his teammates to aid from the plate if they want to see the upset win in this one. The Rockies have managed two wins in seven meetings with the Dodgers thus far, so they'll be hoping for another unlikely outcome in this one.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently hold the best record in baseball and they've clinched their division with 91 wins on the season thus far. It's been a magical year for Dodgers fans everywhere as they witnessed new acquisition Shohei Ohtani become the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. He's planning to return to pitching next year as well, so given the success he's seen solely from the plate, Dodgers' fans are in for another fun next reign with Ohtani leading this team. They've won four of their last five games heading into this series and they're looking to continue their success against the Rockies.

The Dodgers will send ace Walker Buehler to the mound for just his sixteenth start of the season. While his record stands at just 1-5, the Dodgers have won four of his last five appearances. Buehler notably missed significant time due to injury and he's still working on getting his legs under him in terms of putting together deep starts, but this action at the end of the season should prime him to put forth meaningful starts for his club in the Postseason. Expect him to try and settle into this game early as he tries to take this one into the deeper innings.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers continue to make history this season and it'll be exciting to finally see Shohei Ohtani with the opportunity to make noise in the Postseason. While they're one of the favorites to win the World Series, they'll have to remain diligent through these last few games as they try to prime their squad ahead of the Postseason.

The Dodgers have handled the Rockies this season with a 5-2 record and not many of the games being close throughout. they're clearly the favorites during this series and given these two teams will close their seasons with one more series against each other, we should see the Dodgers determined to pick up a few wins to improve their record.

For our final prediction, we'll side with the Los Angeles Dodgers on the run line as they cruise to a victory here and continue their march toward the Postseason.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-122)