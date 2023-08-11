An intriguing NL West matchup will be in the works on Friday evening as the Colorado Rockies look to bounce back against the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Without further ado, let's take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series where our Rockies-Dodgers prediction and pick will be made.

For a brief moment in Thursday night's contest, it appeared that the Rockies could have a realistic shot of taking down Goliath. Unfortunately, Los Angeles made the proper plays when it counted and ultimately Colorado's hopeful heroics came up short. The defeat was Colorado's third in the last four games as the Rockies now fall to 1-5 on the season versus the Dodgers. With the hopes of tying up the series, the ‘Rox will call upon LHP Austin Gomber who is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA in 2o23.

On the other side of things, the Dodgers are in hot pursuit of yet another division title. Although many people like to poke fun at the Dodgers' expense in only winning one World Series over the last decade despite their usual regular season dominance, expectations are once again sky-high to bring home the franchise's eighth World Championship. Alas, LA will send out newcomer Lance Lynn after his dazzling first pair of starts in the white and blue. As a whole, Lynn is 8-9 with a 6.11 ERA after starting off the 2023 regular season with the Chicago White Sox.

Here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-134)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Dodgers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the odds of the Rockies finding a way to cover the spread in this one remain low, but if they put together another phenomenal starting pitching performance, they will certainly have a puncher's shot to get the job done.

Yesterday, the Rockies found themselves clinging onto a 1-0 lead as late as the seventh inning before the bullpen ultimately imploded. Whether it's been getting hit with the injury bug or not having enough depth arms-wise, the Rockies' Achilles heel in 2023 has arguably been their lack of effective pitching. While you could point to this problem throughout the Rockies entire existence, they remain one of the worst pitching teams in all of the majors that includes opposing teams hitting an imposing .281 against them. Simply put, making sure that Gomber and company are dialed in from the game's opening pitch will prove to be the ultimate difference maker as the early confidence in shutting down the Dodgers in back-to-back nights could go a long ways.

Ultimately, the Rockies will also be looking to have better approaches at the plate. On Thursday, it was Colorado that only came bay with four hits on the night. Clearly, this needs to change in a big way in the pitcher's friendly ballpark of Dodger Stadium.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

All in all, this Dodgers team is once again the real deal. Backed with one of the highest payrolls in baseball at roughly around $210 million dollars, LA has no excuse to not at least make a deep run come October time.

In regards to covering the spread against the Rockies which they failed to do on Thursday night, being more patient in their at-bats will need to be a must. More often than not, the Dodgers chased at way too many pitches out if the zone which eventually resulted in them not making any noise on the base paths. At face value, the Rockies don't have enough firepower offensively to match with the Dodgers and their big bats inning by inning, so scoring a few runs in the opening frames and eliminating any last ounce of confidence that the Rockies may have.

The biggest X-factor that Los Angeles happens to possess on their roster could come in the form of starter Lance Lynn. Against the Rockies, Lynn has experienced great success with a 4-2 record and a 2.20 ERA in nine career starts. With this Rockies lineup not as potent as maybe some that he's clashed with on the mound in the past, Lynn should definitely hold the advantage when he takes the bump in large part due to his savvy veteran play and past experience versus Colorado. Did I mention that the Dodgers also have the best winning percentage at 59.3% among their 508 regular season games faced against the Rockies in their franchise history?

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Rockies have always had their troubles against the Dodgers in their history, and things shouldn't be expected to drastically change barring a game-changing performance. Side with the Dodgers in this one and you should not be disappointed.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-134)