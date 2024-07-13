The Colorado Rockies will finish their three-game series with the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rockies-Mets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Rockies-Mets Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill vs. Jose Quintana

Cal Quantrill (6-7) with a 4.13 ERA

Last Start: Quantrill imploded in his last outing, allowing five earned runs and four hits while striking out four and walking one in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Quantrill is 4-4 with a 4.24 ERA over 11 starts away from Coors Field.

Jose Quintana (4-5) with a 3.91 ERA

Last Start: Quintana was brilliant in his last outing, hurling seven shutout innings, allowing one hit, striking out five, and walking one in a win over the Washington Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: Quintana has been solid at home, going 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA over nine starts at Nationals Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Mets Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +188

New York Mets: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Mets

Time: 1:41 PM ET/10:41 AM PT

TV: Sportsnet New York

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are currently the worst team in baseball, with the Miami Marlins being right there with him. Sadly, it's been the same old story in the Rockie Mountains, with poor pitching and subpar hitting.

Quantrill needs to do much better than he did in his last outing. Significantly, bad starts such as the one he had taxed an already struggling bullpen that is the worst in baseball. Jalen Beeks is the de facto closer but has only closed nine games.

Ryan McMahon may not be a Rockie in a month. For now, he is one of the better players on the team, currently slugging 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. McMahon also has drawn 33 walks. Yet, he has also struck out 91 times. Brenton Doyle has also been consistent for the Rockies, smacking 14 home runs and 41 RBIs. Meanwhile, Ezequiel Tovar has been a solid player for the Rockies, battering 103 hits, 12 home runs, and 38 RBIs.

The Rockies will cover the spread if McMahon, Doyle, and Tovar can all get on base and drive runs home. Then, they need Quantrill to bounce back.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets may be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. Ultimately, it all depends on how they do for the rest of the season. For now, they are stuck right in the middle. But the Mets are also clinging to the final wildcard spot in the National League. Therefore, there is a lot of hope for a pretty solid team that is doing significantly better than they did last season. It all starts with their pitching.

The Mets need Quintana to do well. Unfortunately, he has not done well in his career against the Rockies, going 3-3 with a 5.09 ERA over nine battles. Quintana has been excellent recently. Furthermore, he has hurled two straight quality starts and notched four in five outings. When he is finished, he will turn it over to a bullpen that has struggled, ranking 20th in baseball. Edwin Diaz will be there to shut the door down.

While pitching has hit or miss for the Mets, their hitting has significantly improved this season. Of course, much of their production has come from the usual suspects. Pete Alonso has clubbed 18 home runs and 49 RBIs. Ultimately, these marks lead the team, and he is now on pace for 35 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor remains a significant part of the New York batting order. Currently, he is smacking 16 home runs and 48 RBIs and also leads the team in hits with 94. Brandon Nimmo is doing well for the Mets, finding ways to batter the baseball out of the yard and get on base. Overall, he has 16 home runs and 62 RBIs while drawing 47 walks, leading the team.

The Mets will cover the spread if Alonso, Lindor, and Nimmo can clobber the baseball and give the Mets an early lead. Then, they need Quintana to stay hot on the mound.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick

Despite being the worst team in baseball, the Rockies are actually decent at covering the spread, having a 46-49 mark entering the day. Meanwhile, the Mets are about 46-47 against the spread overall. The Rockies are 22-26 against the spread on the road, and the Mets are 22-27 against the spread at home. Consider the fact that the Mets barely got past the Rockies 7-6 on Friday night in Queens. The Mets actually led 7-3 in the eighth inning before the bullpen nearly collapsed. However, it is difficult to ignore how good Quintana has been lately. Take the Mets to cover.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets: -1.5 (-102)