The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies for an NL West battle Friday night! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick.

Rockies-Padres Projected Starters

Austin Gomber vs. Randy Vasquez

Austin Gomber (2-7) with a 4.79 ERA, 78 K's, 1.32 WHIP in 109 innings.

Last Start: 3.2 innings, six hits, three earned runs, one walk, six K's in the 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

2024 Road Splits: (1-6) with a 5.73 ERA, 44 Ks in 55 innings.

Randy Vasquez (3-6) with a 4.82 ERA, 46 K's, 1.56 WHIP in 71.0 innings.

Last Start: 2.0 innings, four hits, six earned runs, four walks, and two K's in the 8-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: (1-3) with a 3.44 ERA, 25 K's, nine walks, and only 17 runs allowed. He pitches better at home compared to the road.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +152

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

TV: MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are competing for the worst record in the National League along with the Miami Marlins. They are not nearly as bad as the Chicago White Sox, who at this point, seem as if they are refusing to win. Anyway, the Rockies are not much better. They decided to NOT make a move in this year's trade deadline, standing pat yet once again. The most predictable franchise in the sport decided to hold on to the major league assets they have, rather than upgrading the farm. At 15-41, the Rockies have the worst away record in the NL.

Ezequiel Tovar leads the Rockies offensively. He has 18 homers, 52 RBIs, and is batting .290 on the year. Tovar is also on a massive 17-game hit streak. His .805 OPS is 34th in the majors. Ryan McMahon is right behind Tovar with 16 homers, 50 RBIs, and a .791 OPS. Brendon Doyle has 18 bombs, a team-leading 54 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases on the year. Those three must show up against Vasquez if they want to cover the spread.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Toeing the slab for the Friars is Randy Vasquez. He struggled big time at the beginning of the year but has settled in. He did not pitch well in the last start, not even making it out of the 3rd inning. However, in the start prior, he allowed zero runs off five hits in the 4-0 win over the Washington Nationals. That was his 4th quality start of the season. A bounce-back outing is in store for the 25-year-old righty.

The Padres are coming off a 2-game sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers. This marks the first time since 2010 that the Padres won the season series against their rivals. The offense showed up in San Diego, which has been an issue for the Friars this season. They bounced back from down 5-0 to win in Game 1 and then dominated Clayton Kershaw in Game 2. Manny Machado, Jurickson Profar, and Xander Bogaerts are all hitting the ball well as of late. Once Fernando Tatis Jr. returns, then this lineup will be deep and dangerous.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

This won't be an exciting game to watch. Funny enough, the last time the Rockies came to San Diego they swept the Padres. However, this is a brand new Padres team. San Diego wins the opener at home and the Over at 8 also hits.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-180), Over 8 (-118)