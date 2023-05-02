The Creed franchise is expanding beyond the silver screen and into the comic book realm with a new series set to release in June of 2023. The comic takes place ten years after the events of Creed III, with Adonis retired and his daughter Amara now an amateur boxing champion, CBR reports. However, the Creeds are reluctant to let her face truly dangerous opponents, leading Amara to search for another trainer to take her to the next level.

The comic series will see the return of Rocky Balboa as Amara’s trainer, who is willing to defy Adonis’s wishes to help her succeed. The series is being produced by BOOM! Studios, and main cover art and variant covers have already been revealed.

They’re doing a creed comic for amara omgggggg pic.twitter.com/YETEBthhn0 — giannd’r lecter (@tykayl) April 29, 2023

This marks Michael B. Jordan’s first time serving as both producer and director for the franchise, and he has ambitious intentions to expand the franchise beyond the film medium. Fans are excited to see how the Creed dynasty will continue to evolve and grow, especially with the return of such an iconic character as Rocky Balboa.

The series is being written by LaToya Morgan and Jai Jamison, with artwork by Wilton Santos. Morgan is a self-proclaimed super fan of the Rocky and Creed franchises and is thrilled to dive deeper into Adonis’s story. Jamison is excited to collaborate with his longtime friend and mentor, LaToya, and is blown away by the art he’s seen from Santos.

Fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the release of the comic series to see how the Creed dynasty will continue to thrive and what new challenges and obstacles Amara will face on her journey to becoming a champion. With the return of Rocky Balboa, the excitement and anticipation for this new chapter in the franchise are at an all-time high.