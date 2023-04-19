Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The price of the recently announced Asus ROG Ally, as well as its specs, have been seemingly leaked online.

The leak came courtesy of Twitter user Hifihedgehog. In their tweet, which was a reply to a post about the ROG Ally’s travel case, they uploaded a picture containing everything players needed to know about the handheld. This includes the handheld’s processor, display, operating system, and more. Let’s go through each of them in turn:

CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Series (spec unconfirmed)

Display: Full 1080p HD 120Hz Display (500 nits 7ms)

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel

Storage: M.2-2230 512 GB PCIe Gen4

Weight: 608g

Operating System: Windows 11

ROG Intelligent Cooling

Armoury Crate SE Customizable key mapping Control panel overlay Performance profile

Dolby Atmos

UHS-II MicroSD Slot for expansion

Previous information said that the handheld console will have a Ryzen 7 7840U with a Radeon 780M. However, as Asus also mentioned that the Ally will have a custom APU, the AMD Ryzen Z1 series just might be what they were talking about.

As for the ROG Ally’s price, that came from where Hifihedgehog got the original image.

Original tweet before it was deleted: pic.twitter.com/qpgz3wE3pR — Hifihedgehog (@hifihedgehog) April 18, 2023

The image was originally posted by user Papayatop, who leaked the image, as well as the handheld’s SRP. According to them, the ROG Ally will have a price of 30,000 Thai Baht, or roughly $874. While this may seem more expensive than the 512GB Steam Deck ($649), a comparison of the two shows that the price difference might just be worth it. The ROG Ally is more ergonomic, is slighter and slimmer, has a better performance and cooling system, and more compared to the Steam Deck. Asus claimed that their handheld will be “price competitive” to the Steam Deck, and it would appear that that is the case.

Papayatop has since then deleted the tweet, as well as set their account to private. As with most leaks, do take this information with a grain of salt. Although the leaked image looks like an official advert, it did not come from ASUS itself. As such, wait for an official announcement before treating this information as fact.

That’s all the information we have about the leaked Asus ROG Ally specs and price. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.