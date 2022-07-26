Roman Reigns, John Cena SummerSlam cars in Rocket League

Roman Reigns and John Cena SummerSlam Octane Decals are arriving in Rocket League as part of Epic SummerSlam!

The Head of the Table Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sixteen-time World Champion John Cena are both headed to Rocket League… sort of. Since the two professional sports entertainers cannot show up in the game where there are no humans, the two Superstars are instead channeled by new Octane Decals that sport the two superstars’ iconic looks.

For the WWE SummerSlam Bundle (worth 500 credits), players will gain access to the WWE John Cena Decal and the WWE Roman Reigns Decal in Rocket League. John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” slogan is painted on the John Cena Octane Decal, while Roman Reigns’ Head of the Table logo is emblazoned on the white-and-black Octane Decal. The WWE SummerSlam Bundle will be available from July 28 to August 2, 2022, beginning at 9 AM PDT.

The Rocket League – WWE collaboration is just part of a much larger collaboration between WWE and Epic Games. Dubbed the ‘Epic SummerSlam’ event, iconic WWE wrestlers appear in different forms in Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League, all in cool-looking cosmetics that WWE fans would surely enjoy. We don’t know yet if there’s anything special coming along with the Empress of Tomorrow, but we’re sure she’ll be tapping you out!

Meanwhile, WWE’s SummerSlam is coming this weekend July 30, 2022, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the Main Event, Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match. Other championship matches include Bobby Lashley defending the WWE United States Championship against Theory, The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, Liv Morgan defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey, and Bianca Belair defending the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch.