By Dante Turo · 3 min read

Last year at Wrestlemania 38, the WWE decided to unify both their world titles into the Undisputed Universal Championship. Although they are both technically individual titles, they have both been defended as one throughout the year. Roman Reigns has held onto both titles for almost a year, and with Wrestlemania 39 around the corner, it’s time to think about what the WWE should do with these titles. Should Reigns defend them in one match and retain them? Should he lose them? Should he defend both titles separately?

In a way, the WWE put themselves in a corner by unifying both belts. They only have ONE world champion when they have TWO nights of Wrestlemania. They made it work last year by having Kevin Owens and Steve Austin main event night one of Wrestlemania, but I’m not sure if Steve Austin has another main event in him.

Roman Reigns has been built up as this generation’s GOAT and the unbeatable Tribal Chief. If WWE wants to continue hyping him up as one, Reigns should defend each belt on both nights. No seeds have been planted yet, but I would love Reigns to hype himself up as the greatest of all time, only for someone to call him out and pressure him to defend both championships at Wrestlemania. It could be someone like Kevin Owens or even Drew McIntyre that calls out Reigns, talking down to him about how he isn’t a workhorse and cheats to win until he snaps and announces he’ll defend both championships.

The WWE also has two perfect storylines to play into this. Cody Rhodes returns to win the Royal Rumble, and the Rock returns to challenge Reigns. Cody Rhodes can challenge for and win the WWE Championship, the main reason he came back to WWE in the first place, while the Rock can challenge for the Universal Championship and the right to be named the “Head of the Table.”

The WWE should do this to make Roman Reigns look strong and finally separate the titles. I believe it’s time to have two world champions again, especially one that’s consistently on weekly television. Although Reigns loses one night and eats his first pin in years, he still looks strong by main eventing BOTH nights of Wrestlemania, beating the Rock in one of the biggest main events in history, and continuing his historic Universal Championship reign.

As much as I’d love for the Rock to return and face Reigns, he doesn’t need to win the Royal Rumble to do so. It makes sense to do that if the WWE decides only to have ONE championship match, but the Royal Rumble match should be Cody Rhodes’ to lose, not the Rock’s.

Since the WWE put itself into a corner by unifying both titles, they have to deal with this challenging situation. It’ll be interesting to see what direction WWE goes down on the road to Wrestlemania, but I hope it’s somewhat similar to what I’ve said above.