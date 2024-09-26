It appears WWE TV is getting a full-time Roman Reigns during his current run with his schedule, providing a major boost to SmackDown.

A new schedule for the former Universal Champion has been making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter. According to it, he will appear on almost every SmackDown through Survivor Series: WarGames. Given that Survivor Series is a “Big Four” PLE, Reigns will probably be there too.

Expand Tweet

This is an exciting development for WWE and Reigns fans. While he was champion, Reigns eventually started performing on a part-time basis. While this development does not suggest he will be lacing up the boots for matches on SmackDown, he will be making his presence known for weeks to come.

The WWE and SmackDown have seen a huge boost since Reigns returned at SummerSlam in August 2024. He was on a hiatus after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

It is inevitable that he has another match with the American Nightmare, but first, they will team up at the upcoming Bad Blood PLE on October 5, 2024. The duo will face the new Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match.

Roman Reigns' upcoming WWE SmackDown schedule

October 11, 2024: Greenville, South Carolina

October 18, 2024: Columbia, South Carolina

October 25, 2024: Brooklyn, New York

November 8, 2024: Buffalo, New York

November 15, 2024: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

November 22, 2024: Salt Lake City, Utah

The Tribal Chief's original rise

Long before he was the WWE's Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns was a member of the Shield (also consisting of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose). They made their main roster debut in 2012, interfering in a match between Ryback and CM Punk.

The Shield remained together until 2014 when Rollins betrayed his stablemates. This launched solo careers for all three members of the faction. But it was Reigns who was always positioned at the top of the card.

In 2015, Reigns won the men's Royal Rumble match, giving him a World Heavyweight Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. Ultimately, Reigns did not get his crowning moment here, with Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and stealing the championship.

Still, Reigns was put into high-profile programs before eventually winning the WWE Championship from Ambrose at Survivor Series in November 2015. The reign was short-lived, as Sheamus cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns after the match.

In the subsequent years, Reigns continued to be pushed to the moon as the top face of WWE. When the pandemic occurred in 2020, he took an extended hiatus from the company before returning at SummerSlam 2020.

A new chapter

This started a new chapter for Reigns, as he took on the Tribal Chief heel persona. With Paul Heyman by his side, he quickly won the Undisputed Championship, which he held for over 1,300 days.

Along the way, Reigns also won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, unifying the titles. He continued holding the titles through two more WrestleManias, ultimately losing them to Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

A title-less Reigns returned at SummerSlam 2024 to cost Sikoa his match against Rhodes. Sikoa was Reigns' enforcer in the Bloodline before taking over as the new Tribal Chief.