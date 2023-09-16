Ron Rivera's net worth in 2023 is $10 million. One of a few coaches in history of Puerto Rican descent, Rivera is a trailblazer in the football world as the head coach of the Washington Commanders. Let's look at Ron Rivera's net worth in 2023.

Ron Rivera's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $10 million

A former fan favorite in Chicago while playing, Rivera has also accomplished a storied football career as a coach. Ron Rivera's net worth in 2023 sits at about $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rivera was born in Fort Ord, Calif., on Jan. 7, 1962. Rivera played on the Seaside High School football team, excelling as a linebacker. Little did he know that his high school football career would kickstart a life in football that has spanned five decades.

Ron Rivera's playing career

The University of California granted Rivera a football scholarship in 1980. Rivera lived up to his end of the deal by leading the team in tackles during his three years with the team. In his final season, Rivera was a consensus All-American, Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year, and MVP of the East-West Shrine Game.

Rivera entered the NFL Draft in 1984, and the Chicago Bears drafted him in the second round. Rivera was mainly a rotational linebacker and special teams player with the Bears but played an integral role. He won his only Super Bowl as a player in 1985 with the Bears defeating the New England Patriots. In 1988, the team named Rivera its Man of the Year. Rivera was with the Bears for nine years, retiring from playing in 1992. Through 137 games with the team, Rivera amassed 392 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, and nine interceptions.

Ron Rivera's early coaching career

In the five-year gap between playing and coaching, Rivera was a member of the WGN television crew, covering the Bears and college football. He stayed within the Bears organization in 1997, becoming a defensive quality-control coach.

Rivera finally took a shot with a team other than Chicago when the Eagles offered him the linebackers coach job. In this position, Rivera worked under new head coach, Andy Reid. The Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game in three consecutive seasons, and Rivera's reputation as a developer of talent started to grow.

For his work with the Eagles, Rivera returned to Chicago and became the Bears' defensive coordinator. In his second year in charge, Rivera was the Assistant Coach of the Year for guiding the Bears to the second-best defense in the league. In 2006, the defense was amongst the best in the league again, and the team advanced to the Super Bowl. Rivera's contract negotiations broke down in 2007, and the Bears let him walk.

The San Diego Chargers then hired him to be on their staff and named him defensive coordinator in 2008.

Ron Rivera's first head-coaching job

Carolina @Panthers HC Ron Rivera is the 2013 Coach of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/K90j8eMcWL — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2014

In 2011, the Carolina Panthers hired Rivera as their new head coach. An abysmal first two seasons led to Rivera altering his strategy in 2013, leading the team to a 12-4 record and a playoff berth. This would start a run of three straight playoff appearances, culminating in a 15-1 record and a loss in Super Bowl 50 to the Denver Broncos.

During the run, Rivera was the NFL Coach of the Year twice, in 2013 and 2015. The team made the playoffs only once more during Rivera's time with the team, and after back-to-back losing seasons, they fired him.

Rivera signed his first contract with Carolina, totaling four years, $11.2 million. The Panthers extended the contract three times for a total of $48.5 million.

Ron Rivera gets another chance with Washington

On January 1, 2020, the Washington Redskins hired Rivera to be their head coach. They agreed to sign for five years, $35 million. In his first three seasons with the team, as they transitioned their team named from Redskins to Washington Football Team to Washington Commanders, their best record is 8-8. However, they did manage to make the playoffs in 2020 with a losing record, a feat he also accomplished with the Panthers.

Rivera has battled plenty of adversity with Washington, having to battle the elements of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rivera was also diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but showed his commitment to the team and only missed three practices all season. He was considered cancer-free by January 2021.

Rivera's net worth has grown rapidly after 10 years of being a head coach in the NFL. His goal is to hold the role in Washington for much longer as he develops the young talent. While he has a Super Bowl in his playing days, one as a coach would be the perfect cherry on top of a successful coaching career. Was Ron Rivera's net worth in 2023 a surprise?