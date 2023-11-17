Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. may be the unanimous NL MVP, but Chipper Jones says he still has yet to reach his full potential

The Atlanta Braves have had a lot of great players in their history. Goin back to Milwaukee and Boston, there is Warren Spahn, Eddie Matthews, Hank Aaron, Tom Glavine, and Chipper Jones.

But Jones thinks the most talented player in franchise history is playing for the Braves right now, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic:

“He’s the most talented player to ever wear the Atlanta Brave uniform,” Jones said in a text to The Athletic on the eve of the MVP announcement. “Scary thing is, I’m not sure he’s reached his ceiling yet! Buckle up Atlanta, it should be fun to watch.”

Considering that Acuna was just named the unanimous choice for NL MVP, that thought should strike fear into the Braves' NL East rivals.

Acuna was the best player at the plate in baseball last season. The Braves' superstar ended his 2023 campaign with a .337 batting average, 41 home runs, 106 RBI's, and 73 stolen bases. It was the first 40/70 season in MLB history.

Earlier today, Acuna said that 2024 might be even better, according to Bally Sports:

Ronald Acuña Jr. might be the only player on the planet who can break Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 2023 records. "I'm not saying what's going to happen next season. I'm not trying to predict anything. As long as I'm healthy, I feel like anything is possible." pic.twitter.com/H0bS5FxyMS — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) November 17, 2023

Says Acuna, “I'm not saying what's going to happen next season. I'm not trying to predict anything. As long as I'm healthy, I feel like anything is possible.”

If Jones is correct, that more is possible out of Acuna, the rest of the league better look out. Because there's still a feeling that Acuna hasn't fully tapped into his potential now that he's fully recovered from the ACL tear that knocked him out of action in the Braves' 2021 World Series championship season.