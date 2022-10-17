Ronnie 2K shockingly reveals how players offered him ‘bribes’ to improve NBA2K ratings

Ronnie 2K joined ESPN to discuss NBA 2K23. Host Malika Andrews asked Ronnie what the craziest thing a player has done to improve their ranking. He responded by admitting some players have tried to throw “bribes” his way in order to improve their NBA 2K rating.

“We’ve had some bribing along the way,” Ronnie 2K said. “I’ve been offered a variety of things… here’s the thing, stop offering me anything. You know how you can get your rating better? Play better.”

Ronnie 2K has become the face of the NBA 2K brand. He is often seen at events meeting with players and celebrities. But not all of his interactions have been positive with players.

Ronnie fired back at Golden State Warriors’ star Klay Thompson after Klay called out the game for his lower-than-expected three-point rating.

“RentFree,” Ronnie wrote on Twitter after reposting the video of Thompson.

This led Draymond Green to call out Ronnie 2K.

“Ronnie, you promote a video game sir. Stop acting like the old media,” Green wrote on Twitter.

Regardless of one’s opinion on him, there is no question that Ronnie is getting noticed by the game’s greatest stars. And the fact is that NBA players do care about their 2K ratings. Sure, the ratings are not always completely accurate. But they provide insight into how talented a player truly is.

And according to Ronnie 2K, the only way for players to see their ratings increase is by playing better. Bribes apparently will not do the trick.