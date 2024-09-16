Rory McIlroy entered Sunday's final round of the DP World Tour's Irish Open looking to win in front of his home crowd. Amidst the overwhelming support for the Northern Irishman, McIlroy struggled late and watched as Rasmus Højgaard stormed past to win by one stroke.

McIlroy finished with a 2-under 69 to close at 8-under for the tournament. Meanwhile, Højgaard posted the second lowest round of the day, carding a 6-under 65 for the win.

But once again, McIlroy let a tournament slip away with some untimely poor shots.

“Felt like I was in control of the tournament for most of the day. Felt like I was playing really solid, doing what I needed to do, making a lot of pars, making the odd birdie,” McIlroy said after his round. “Then obviously the two bogeys on 15 and 17 opened the door for someone to have a good finish like what Rasmus did there on the last few holes.”

McIlroy's approach shot on 15 missed the mark quite badly, costing him a stroke. He then misjudged the speed of the green on 17 and hit a poor putt to drop another shot.

That led to yet another runner up, this time costing him a chance to win in front of his home crowd for the first time.

Earlier this summer, the four-time major champion coughed up a chance at the U.S. Open. McIlroy missed two putts inside four feet in the final few holes as Bryson DeChambeau charged past him for the win.

Despite showing obvious disappointment, Rory McIlroy kept his head up and remained positive.

“Unfortunately I'm getting used to it this year,” he said of the near misses. “Hopefully the tide is going to turn pretty soon, and I can turn all these close calls into victories.”

His next chance to reach the winner's circle will come next week at Wentworth.