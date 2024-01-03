The golf star made a U-turn on Wednesday.

The world's no. 2 golfer, Rory McIlroy, made a bit of a U-turn on Wednesday when he said that he would consider joining the Saudi funded circuit.

But there is a catch; McIlroy said he would consider it if it was “if it was turned into the IPL of golf,” according to James Corrigan of The Telegraph.

“‘What I would love for LIV is for it to turn into like the IPL [Indian Professional League] of golf,' McIlroy told Gary Neville, after the former England international asked if he would play on LIV under its new guise.

‘So IPL and cricket has been a good thing. So they take two months during the calendar and we’d be like, ‘okay, you got your four weeks in May and your four weeks in November, and you go and you do this team stuff’. And it’s a bit different with a different format. If they were to do something like that, I’d be like, ‘yeah, that sounds like fun’. Because you’re least working within the ecosystem.

You know, the Saudis basically exposed some of the flaws in the structures of professional golf. With $2 billion, they’ve been able to completely disrupt our game and expose some of those flaws and then hopefully we can sit together and think about what happens next.'”

That's a definite shift in tone for Rory McIlroy, as he complained about LIV golf's guaranteed money and what he saw as a lack of competitiveness. But last month he seemed to soften his stance when he called for the Ryder Cup rules to be changed to ensure Jon Rahm can play in next year’s match in New York, after Rahm jumped ship in a $600 million deal.