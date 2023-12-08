Rory McIlroy wants to remain teammates with Jon Rahm in the Ryder Cup in light of the latter's jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm sent shockwaves to the golf world when he officially announced his move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf on Thursday. In light of Rahm's controversial decision, Rory McIlroy called for rule changes to the Ryder Cup so he could remain teammates with the 29-year-old Spaniard for the 2025 edition of the golf competition.

“Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour (DP World Tour) are going to have to rewrite the rules for the Ryder Cup eligibility,’’ McIlroy said in an interview with Sky Sports. “There’s absolutely no question about that – I certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team.”

The next Ryder Cup will happen in September 2025 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

Rahm did express his concern that he would be left off the Ryder Cup now that he jumped ship to LIV Golf. Nonetheless, he remained confident that things will sort themselves out and he'll be able to participate alongside McIlroy in 2025.

Players from LIV Golf such as Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood were previously disallowed to join the 2023 Europe team by the European side.

As for Rahm's decision, McIlroy took no issue with it.

“I’m going to miss competing against him week in and week out. He has got so much talent, he’s so tenacious and he’s a great teammate in the Ryder Cup.

“The thing that I’ve realized is that you can’t judge someone for making a decision that they feel is the best thing for them.’’