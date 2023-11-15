Rory McIlroy has resigned from his post on the PGA Tour policy board amid the Saudi partnership drama going on.

Ever since LIV Golf came into the picture, the PGA Tour-LIV debate has been a nonstop battle. A lot of prominent names have flipped from PGA to LIV, but Rory McIlroy has stayed with the PGA and has been extremely vocal as a supporter the entire time. However, McIlroy has now decided to step down as a player director on the tour's influential policy board, per Max Schalbach of ESPN. McIlroy was expected to serve in that position until 2024 and had been there since 2022.

Jay Monahan and Edward D. Herlihy, the chairman of the policy board, released a statement following McIlroy's decision: “Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory — and all of his fellow player directors — have invested in the tour during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family.”

It had been a difficult time for McIlroy in the position, and the deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour created quite a stir with McIlroy.

But, perhaps more than that, McIlroy revealed on Tuesday that he just didn't enjoy being in that position:

“Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years. Again, the overall game I think is in really good shape. But everyone focuses on this top level because it is what it is, and it's an entertainment product and it's a show, but the faster that it gets rectified, I think the better for everyone.”

McIlroy can now shift his entire focus to the golf course and look to take over as the top player in the world.