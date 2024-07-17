The Kansas City Royals are looking good this season, and they sit third in the AL Central with the All-Star break wrapping up. This post will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Royals win total prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals 2024 Win Total Odds

Over: 84.5 (-108)

Under: 84.5 (-120)

Why the Royals Will Hit the Over

The Royals are 52-45 this season, and they are two games out of the third wild card spot. Kansas City had a very good offseason, so it is not surprising that they are seven games over .500. The additions of Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, the Royals quickly became one of the better starting rotations in baseball. Lugo and Cole Ragans are both Cy Young candidates while Brady Singer is pitching really well. With their starting rotation, the Royals are a dangerous team against any team they are going up against.

The Royals are a better home team this season. They are 31-18 at Kauffman Stadium, and they have 11 home series to finish the season. They are not great on the road, but they do play some beatable teams in their away games. These teams include the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Detroit Tigers. If the Royals can continue to play well at home, and take advantage of some of their road opponents, they will be able to 33 of their last 65 games this season.

Bobby Witt Jr and Salvador Perez are both worth mentioning, as well. Witt has played every single game this season, and Perez has missed just three games. These two have combined for 33 home runs and 125 RBI on the season. They are the heart and soul of the lineup, and they need to stay hot in the second half of the season if the Royals want any chance at making the playoffs.

Why the Royals Will Hit the Under

Kansas City going 33-32 in the second half of the season is very attainable. However, they need to perform better in the bullpen. The Royals have just one of their main relief pitchers with an ERA under 3.99. Their bullpen ERA is 11th-highest in the MLB, so they have some work to do in that department. They could be buyers of a bullpen arm at the deadline, but they do not have much to give up that would warrant an elite level arm. If they do not get a good bullpen arm, the Royals will be at risk of hitting this under.

The Royals have struggled a little bit since the beginning of June. Since June 1st, the Royals are just 17-21. They were 11 games over .500 headed into June. They are not playing great baseball, and it shows in their stats. Their OPS is under .700, and their ERA is 4.24. Kansas City has to start playing well again if they want to make the playoffs, and especially if they want to make it to 85 wins on the season.

Final Royals 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Royals have a favorable second half schedule, so that will help them. The Royals should be able to put together some wins, and it will be a really fun race to watch. As for their win total, I am going to take the under. I think the Royals will win at max 84 games this season.

Final Royals 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 84.5 (-120)