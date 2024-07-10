The Kansas City Royals hit the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Royals-Cardinals Projected Starters

Alec Marsh vs. Gordon Graceffo

Alec Marsh (6-6) with a 4.57 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 84.2 innings pitched, 75K/28BB, .246 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Loss, 3 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 5.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 innings pitched, 36K/11BB, .242 oBA

Gordon Graceffo (0-0) with a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 4.1 innings pitched, 4K/2BB, .188 oBA

Last Game: vs. Cincinnati Reds: 4.1 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: Same as above

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Cardinals Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: +102

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch Royals vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals have been a good team this year. Their lineup has plenty of star power with Bobby Witt and Slavador Perez. However, Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey, and Freddy Fermin are all hitting the ball well. The Royals need to continue this against Gray. In his last two starts, Gray has thrown 9.1 innings, allowed 15 hits, 11 runs (eight earned), and his ERA has risen by 0.49. The Royals could have a chance to do some damage in this game if they put up good at-bats.

The Royals need Marsh to have one of his better games in this one. Before his last start, Marsh had two good starts in a row. He needs to get back to that. Marsh should be able to have a good game in this one. The Cardinals tend to struggle with their bats at times, and it would not be surprising to see this be one of those games.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gordon Graceffo pitched very well in his Major League debut. He pitched against a hot Reds team, and was able to shut them down out of the pen. He will be the starting pitcher for this game, and that is where he is comfortable. In his game against the Reds, he got opposing hitters to chase plenty of pitches, and he had a 33.3 percent whiff rate. Graceffo should be able to get extended in this game, and there is no reason to believe he will not have the same type of outing.

In the month of July, the Cardinals are playing well. They are hitting just under .300, and they have a .786 OPS. They are averaging just under six runs per game, as well. St. Louis has picked up steam, and they are threatening the top of the NL Central. The Cardinals are much better at home this season, as well. With their solid play in July, and their better play at home, the Cardinals have a great chance to win this game.

Final Royals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game between two good teams. The Cardinals are playing some good baseball right now, and I think they will continue that in this game. I am going to take the Cardinals to win this game straight up.

Final Royals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-120)