The Kansas City Royals (17-38) travel across the state of Missouri to take on the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32). This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Cardinals prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was a shutout victory for the Royals. Mike Mayers threw six innings and allowed two hits while striking out three in the 7-0 win. Nolan Arenado broke up the perfect game in the eighth inning with a single off Mayers. At the plate, Kansas City collected 16 hits. Nicky Lopez had four of those hits while Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Pratto had three hits each. Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey went yard in the win. The Cardinals pitching staff gave up seven runs and 16 hits, but they were able to strikeout 12.

The pitching matchup for Tuesday’s game will be Zack Greinke vs. Miles Mikolas.

Here are the Royals-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Cardinals Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-128)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+106)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Royals vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Despite Greinke’s ERA of 4.55, he actually has a good WHIP (1.19). This is because he has only walked eight batters in 57 1/3 innings pitched. Greinke will pound the strike zone and try to get hitters to chase and get themselves out. On the year, Greinke ranks above average in chase rate, so he relies on hitters to make weak contact on pitches out of the zone. The Cardinals are middle of the pack when it comes to chasing pitches, but they make a lot of contact on pitches outside of the zone. This will hurt them more than you think because it is very hard to make consistent hard contact when chasing pitches.

Mikolas has an xERA of over 5.00 and an xBA of almost .300 on the season. That means the defense has been really helping him out. He has an above average barrel and solid contact percentage, so hitters tend to see the ball well off him. Kansas City put up 16 hits in game one of this series, and Mikolas is a very hittable pitcher. If the Royals can smack the ball around the yard, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

It is no secret that Mikolas is struggling this season, but he has been very good in the month of May. He has thrown 30 innings, allowed 27 hits, struck out 19 while walking only five, and owns a 2.40 ERA. He has the hot hand on the Cardinals pitching staff and can easily pitch them back into the win column. St. Louis has won the last four games Mikolas has started, so he gives them a great chance to win. If he can have another good game in this one, expect the Cardinals to cover the spread.

Final Royals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Greinke has a May ERA below 3.00 and the Royals are hitting .286 in their last six games. As mentioned, Mikolas does have the hot hand, but I expect this game to be pretty close. The Royals should be able to cover the spread, even if they do not win.

Final Royals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-128), Over 9 (-102)