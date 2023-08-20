The Kansas City Royals are at Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Royals-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Royals and Cubs have played a tight series through the first two games. The Royals took game one 4-3, but dropped game two 6-4. In the two games, the Royal are batting .250. Bobby Witt is the leading hitter in the series for Kansas City. He has five hits, including a home run, and three runs scored. His home run is the only home run of the series for the Royals. On the mound, the Royals have a 3.71 ERA, but their WHIP is a high 1.53. However, they are striking out batters at high rate as they have 21 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. Their bullpen has thrown 7 1/3 innings, and allowed zero earned runs while striking out nine.

The Cubs are batting .284 in the two games. Nico Hoerner has four hits to lead the team, but Cody Bellinger was the hero in their win on Saturday. Bellinger homered twice, and collected four RBI. Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, and Yan Gomes each have two runs scored in the series. On the mound, both of the starting pitchers for the Cubs have recorded a quality start. The Cubs pitching staff as a whole has walked just three batters in the two games, and they have a WHIP of 1.11.

Jordan Lyles will be the starting pitcher for the Royals in the game. Kyle Hendricks will try to lead the Cubs to a series win.

Here are the Royals-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Cubs Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-115)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Royals vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals have the second worst record in the MLB, but their offensive production does not support that. Kansas City has been one of the best hitting teams as of late, and they have not showed signs of slowing down. Their .296 batting average in August is second in the MLB. Hendricks throws a lot of changeups, but he will give up some hits. Hendricks is allowing teams to bat .250 off him this season, but that number is even worse when pitching at Wrigley. At Wrigley this season, opposing teams are batting .297 off Hendricks. If the Royals can stay hot offensively, they should be able to put a lot of pressure on Kyle Hendricks in this game.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Lyles has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball this season. He has a 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and he has allowed 28 home runs. Opposing teams are batting .289 off Lyles when he pitches on the road, as well. Similar to the Royals, Chicago has been swinging the bats pretty well in August. They have a .263 batting average, and a .484 slugging. They have hit 29 home runs in 16 games played this month. Lyles will make mistakes over the plate, and the Cubs should be able to show off their power in this game. The ball travels at Wrigley, so there is a good chance for the Cubs to put up a high run total in this game.

Final Royals-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Royals offense has found ways to keep their team in the game. However, having Lyles on the mound does not make it easy for them. With that said, I will take the Cubs to win this game and cover the spread. The pitching matchup just favors Chicago too much in this game.

Final Royals-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (-104), Over 9 (-112)