The Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians play a double header Monday, and this post will focus on game two. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Royals-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Royals-Guardians Projected Starters

Alec Marsh vs. Logan Allen

Alec Marsh (7-7) with a 4.71 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 101.1 innings pitched, 93K/32BB, .247 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago White Sox: No decision, 4.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 4.99 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48.2 innings pitched, 47K/13BB, .239 oBA

Logan Allen (8-4) with a 5.56 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 92.1 innings pitched, 78K/37BB, .289 oBA

Last Start: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8/5): No Decision, 5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 6.05 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 38.2 innings pitched, 34K/19BB, .280 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Guardians Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -108

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Royals vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alec Marsh is having an okay season, but he was able to shutdown the Guardians in his start against them. In that game, Marsh led the Royals to a very easy win. He threw six innings, allowed just four hits, one run, struck out five, and walked just two. The one run came off a solo home run, as well. If Marsh can have a similar start in this game, the Royals will be able to beat the Guardians again.

The Royals are a good hitting team. On the season, the Royals are fifth in the MLB in batting average, seventh in slugging percentage, ninth in hard hit percentage, and fourth in average exit velocity. Against the Guardians this season, the Royals are batting .286 with an .874 OPS. Along with that, the Royals have hit 10 home runs against the Guardians while scoring 29 runs in six games. The Royals should be able to get to the Guardians in this game, as well. If their offense continues to hit, they will win.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marsh shut down the Guardians in his start against them, but he is not having a good month of August. He has thrown 19.2 innings, allowed 22 hits, and he has an ERA just under 7.00. The Guardians have not hit the ball well this month, but this could be the game they turn it around. With Marsh's struggles, the Guardians have a big chance to put some runs on the board, which will help them win this game Monday night.

The Guardians need Logan Allen to have one of his good starts. He is not having the best season, but he had a good start the last time his name was called. He was able to hold the Royals to three runs in his first game against them, and although the Guardians lost, Allen was able to keep them in the game. If he can keep the Royals to three runs or less in this game, the Guardians will win this game.

Final Royals-Guardians Prediction & Pick

This is a game in which I would not be surprised to see the over hit. It will come down to which starting pitcher can tame the other team more. I think that will be Marsh in this game. I will take the Royals to win this game straight up.

Final Royals-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-108)