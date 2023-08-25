The Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Royals Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Royals Mariners.

The Kansas City Royals are not a very good team. They have had one of the worst records in the majors all season long. They are in a position where they are playing their young players with an eye toward 2024. Finding proven everyday players who can complement Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the central goals for the Kansas City organization. Getting high-end pitching will be more of a challenge, but you're beginning to see some growth in other position players. M.J. Melendez and Maikel Garcia are showing some promise, and there is a growing sense that the Kansas City youth movement could lead to significantly better results in two or three seasons.

The Royals obviously won't be favored in this game, but if you recall what happened two years ago in 2021, the Royals threw a monkey wrench into the Mariners' plans, tripping up Seattle and causing the Mariners to fall just short of a playoff berth. Kansas City is once again playing spoiler with nothing to lose. The Mariners need to be sharp after playing a strong road trip in which they went 8-2. They have played their way into the heart of the American League West and A.L. wild card races, but they can't have a bad 10-game stretch. They have to keep climbing if they want to reach their goals.

Here are the Royals-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Mariners Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-142)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Royals vs. Mariners

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: Apple TV

Stream: Apple TV+

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Royals-Mariners LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are not a good team, but with Bobby Witt playing like a star and M.J. Melendez showing more pop with his bat, the Royals have fewer holes on their roster and look more like a dangerous team. What also needs to be said about the Royals in this game is that starting pitcher Brady Singer contained the Mariners a week and a half ago. Singer is not relentlessly consistent, but he can dominate on occasion. He gives Kansas City a very good chance to keep this game close and cover the +1.5 run line.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are the hottest team in the American League. They don't have the best record — that belongs to the Baltimore Orioles — but they have won eight of their last nine. Seattle was 47-48 on July 19, drifting along in mediocrity. Since then, Seattle has won 24 of its last 32 games to move to 71-56. With the Texas Rangers losing seven games in a row, the Mariners — more than 10 games out of first place in the American League West for a good chunk of the season — are now only one game behind Texas and are tied with the Houston Astros in a crowded double race, both for the division and the wild card. Having a division championship — and a wild card bye — in play should motivate the Mariners to remain task-focused. Having Julio Rodriguez playing at an elite level also makes the M's really hard to pick against. If Julio gets two or three hits in this game, chances are the Mariners will score at least five runs, which should be more than enough to win, given the caliber of their pitching.

Final Royals-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The M's are a lot better than the Royals, but Brady Singer is a tough pitcher and the M's have been known to have letdowns in this kind of situation. Stay away from a pregame bet but look for a live-betting opportunity.

Final Royals-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5