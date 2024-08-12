ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Royals Twins.

The American League Central and American League wild card races come into focus this week, as the Royals and Twins do battle in a crucial series. The Twins and Royals, if the season ended today, would both make the playoffs, but neither team can feel all that comfortable with a month and a half left in the season, just over 40 games of baseball. Kansas City is slightly behind Minnesota, therefore falling into the third and final AL wild card position. The Royals are 2.5 games ahead of the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. It's true that Houston or Seattle will win the American League West (barring a late rally by the Texas Rangers), meaning that the first-place team of the two will not be a wild card team. However, the danger is that both Houston and Seattle will keep winning. If that happens, Kansas City's place as the third wild card team will become newly threatened. Just a few days ago, Houston and Seattle were three games over .500 and not looking like a wild card threat, but after both teams swept their respective weekend series, that dynamic has changed. The Royals and Twins have a small cushion, but it was much bigger not that long ago. These teams need to remain consistent and get close to 90 wins for the regular season if they want good odds of getting into the wild card round.

Royals-Twins Projected Starters

Brady Singer vs. Pablo Lopez

Brady Singer (8-7) has a 3.03 ERA. Brady Singer showed he was good last year. He has proved he is good this year. Singer has been able to back up his 2023 season with a strong follow-up in 2024. Doing it under the pressure of playing for a good team with playoff expectations has added to the quality of Singer's performances. Now comes one of the defining games of his team's season. It's the game a pitcher lives for.

Last Start: Monday, August 5 versus the Boston Red Sox: 5 2/3 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 51 1/3 IP, 57 H, 24 R, 9 HR, 17 BB, 44 K

Pablo Lopez (10-8) has a 4.74 ERA. He has been erratic this season. Sometimes he takes the ball and dominates, but many times he gets roughed up, as was the case in his last start against the weak-hitting Cubs. The Twins need Lopez to show up for big games such as this one, giving them the leverage they hoped for and a staff anchor who can rise to the occasion in key moments.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 6 versus the Chicago Cubs: 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 54 IP, 60 H, 32 R, 7 HR, 9 BB, 56 K

Here are the Royals-Twins MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Twins Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +124

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Royals vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / Bally Sports North (Twins) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brady Singer is having a better season than Pablo Lopez. He will outpitch Lopez and lead Kansas City to victory.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Lopez is capable of shutting down any team when he's on top of his game. That point aside, the Twins have worn out the Royals at home in Minneapolis in recent seasons.

Final Royals-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Twins usually give the Royals a headache in Minnesota. Twins moneyline is the simple, solid play here.

