The Denver Broncos wide receivers have come up in trade discussions in recent weeks, and general manager George Paton is said to be looking for at least a first-round pick in return for Jerry Jeudy, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The three names that have been brought up in trade talks for the Broncos are Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler. It would require a different type of trade for all three of these players. However, it makes sense that Jeudy would get the most in return, even if he does not get traded for a first-round pick eventually.

Jeudy is under contract for this season with a cap hit just under $5 million according to Spotrac. The decision on his fifth-year option is due by May 1, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. His cap hit in 2024 if his fifth-year option is picked up would be just under $13 million, also according to Spotrac. A team acquiring him before May 1 would be able to make that decision, and it would be a fair assumption to believe that team would likely pick up the fifth-year option.

Courtland Sutton is under contract through 2025, but he is owed more money than Jeudy. The Broncos would have just over $25 million of dead cap if they move on from Sutton this offseason, according to Spotrac. His cap hit for 2024 and 2025 is at just below $18 million.

KJ Hamler is only under contract for 2023, and will make just over $2 million, according to Spotrac. He is less proven, but would require less compensation.

Taking all of this into account, it makes sense that the Broncos are trying to get as much as possible in return for Jeudy.