The Denver Broncos are considering trading one of their wide receivers as free agency opens, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

The Broncos have had talks surrounding Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, but teams indicate that asking prices are high, according to Graziano.

This is not the first time these names have come up in trade talks. Courland Sutton has been in rumors over the last couple of weeks. The Broncos also took calls on Jerry Jeudy ahead of the trade deadline in the 2022 season.

Courtland Sutton would be tough to move. His cap hit for this year is right around $18 million, and the dead cap is around $25 million if they release or trade him according to Spotrac. Teams might not see him as the most attractive option out of the Broncos receivers, and he is making significant money.

Jeudy could make a lot of sense, as he is on a rookie contract of the Broncos. He is entering the fourth year of his contract, and the fifth-year option was picked up. He is just under a $5 million cap hit for the 2023 season. This is arguably a more attractive option for teams. Jeudy is still young and it is not as much of a financial commitment. Because of that, the Broncos could hypothetically get a more substantial trade package in return.

KJ Hamler would not garner as much of a package. It would be a one-year move for a receiver whose career high in receiving yards is 381. If someone likes his fit in their scheme, it could be an under-the-radar move.

It does not seem like something is imminent with the Broncos, but trading one of these three names seems possible.