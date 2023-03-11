Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Courtland Sutton has spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. If Sutton gets his way, the wide receiver might not be playing for the Broncos any longer.

Sutton has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. Multiple teams have contacted the Broncos about a potential trade, via ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Sutton has clearly heard the trade rumors and made his opinion known.

“I just want to be somewhere I’m appreciated,” Sutton tweeted.

The wide receiver still has three years left on his contract, including the 2023 season. Denver has been going through some major changes with quarterback Russell Wilson last season and head coach Sean Payton. Perhaps Sutton no longer wants to be a part of what the Broncos are building.

Sutton is still working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered in 2022. He has improved over the past two seasons but has yet to break 1,000 yards receiving. He has exactly two touchdowns each of the past two seasons.

Before Sutton went down, he had the makings of a breakout WR in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Now, Courtland Sutton’s tenure with the Broncos could be in rocky waters. His tweet is ambiguous and could lead to numerous outcomes. With Denver already receiving trade calls, perhaps Sutton finds himself on the block. But thus far, the Broncos have been reluctant to deal Sutton. He has a long season ahead of him as his status with the Broncos remains murky.