Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Bryce Mitchell recently returned to training after pulling out of his fight at UFC 288 against Movsar Evloev. There were rumors that Mitchell was looking to come back this summer against top-ranked opposition and it seems like we know now who’s on his radar.

How bout August 5 in Nashville? @MovsarUFC — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) May 30, 2023

He is looking to set up the match that never happened with Movsar Evloev at UFC Nashville on August 5th. These two have been going back and forth with one another on social media for the last six months or so, and being able to finally settle the score in August will put an end to this saga.

So when are you gonna be ready to go @ThugnastyMMA ? I heard you said it won’t take long, otherwise just publicly admit you want nothing to do with me — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) May 28, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Movsar Evloev is coming off a fight of the night barn burner against former Dana White Contender Series alumni and promotional newcomer Diego Lopes at UFC 288. Lopes came in as the biggest underdog on the fight card and gave Evloev arguably the toughest fight of his UFC career.

This fight would be the big win that both fighters need right now in their career. Mitchell is coming off that brutal beatdown of rising contender Ilia Topuria and a win over the No. 10 ranked Movsar Evloev would put him right back into the thick of things in the featherweight division.

With Evloev, this would be the biggest name of his entire career if he were to get past Bryce Mitchell. A win here could potentially set up the fight with Ilia Topuria that most fight fans are eager to watch as the two are both highly touted undefeated prospects.

It remains to be seen whether this fight will happen on August 5th or at a potential later date. We will have to just wait and see if both sides agree to the fight and with UFC Nashville needing a headliner this would make for a great main-event fight.