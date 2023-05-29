Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Bryce Mitchell looks to be back in action, training, sparring, and making big changes to get ready for a potential fight later this summer.

Bryce Mitchell is back to training and sparring 💪 Looks like he is eyeing a big fight this summer per source pic.twitter.com/73Kn5ZePND — Garrett Kerman (@FightAnalystLLC) May 29, 2023

Mitchell had to pull out of his fight at UFC 288 against Movsar Evloev due to sustaining a back injury during his fight camp. Evloev ultimately took on newcomer Diego Lopes in a fight of the night barn burner that had the fans going!

From what it looks like, Mitchell wants to get back there ASAP and is looking to fight a big name in the featherweight division. Let’s take a look at the potential opponents for Bryce Mitchell heading into the summer.

Movsar Evloev

This is by far the most logical choice of anyone else inside the top-15 of the featherweight rankings. Everyone was intrigued with the fight before the cancelation and now they are even more intrigued after the performance by Evloev against Lopes.

We would have two high-level grapplers going at it which should make for some great scrambles on the mat mixed in with some great striking on the feet. It’s whether to be seen if Mitchell prefers this matchup or against another featherweight contender.

Sodiq Yusuff

Sodiq Yusuff would be a fantastic matchup for Bryce Mitchell as both are two top-ranked featherweights looking to score a big win to put themselves into the title picture. Yusuff coming off back-to-back wins after losing a unanimous decision to one of the rising stars in the featherweight division Arnold Allen. Yusuff possesses a ton of dangers on the feet for Mitchell which would make for a fun and exciting matchup for the fight fans.

Giga Chikadze

A welcome-back fight between Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell would be an absolute barn burner. Chikadze has been on the sidelines ever since that brutal beatdown he took against Calvin Kattar in January 2022.

He has been chomping at the bit to get back in there ASAP and a matchup with Bryce Mitchell would be the perfect dance partner. Mitchell provides a grapple-heavy attack that will certainly push Chikadze meanwhile, Chikadze brings a dangerous kicking game that would keep Mitchell on his toes throughout the contest.