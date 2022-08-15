Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.

The situation in Manchester United grows more dire by the day, and the report that Ronaldo is essentially isolating from his teammates doesn’t bode well for a quick turnaround at the club. The writing is on the wall for an exit from Old Trafford for the 37-year-old, though he’s struggled to identify a team willing to take a gamble on him.

If these rumors are to be believed and Ronaldo is not on good terms with his Manchester United compatriots, that could be a worrying sign for any club considering signing him. If he’s falling out with teammates in Manchester, who’s to say he won’t behave similarly when the going gets tough at another club?

While Ronaldo is still a Manchester United legend, fans will look back on his second stint at the club with disdain, and rightfully so. After leaving a preseason match early and winding up on the bench for the first half of United’s season opener, Ronaldo continues to paint himself in a negative light with his antics.

While eating a meal alone isn’t too much of a concern, the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with his teammates seems to be deteriorating suggests the struggles in Manchester may get worse before they get better.