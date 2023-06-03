Dalvin Cook's days with the Minnesota Vikings appear to be numbered. All signs are pointing toward the Vikings trading or releasing Dalvin Cook. While Cook isn't pushing his way out of Minnesota, the latest rumors suggest that the running back might not be upset if he's sent elsewhere in a trade.

Cook might welcome a fresh start through a trade, even though he loves Minnesota, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Cook has spent his entire career with the Vikings. Minnesota selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Cook has made four straight Pro Bowls and experienced plenty of personal success with the Vikings. Minnesota reached the NFC Championship Game in Cook's rookie season, but the team has only won a single playoff game since.

As Kevin outlines Dalvin Cook situation, one note on Cook: He's been training in South Florida and has been cleared to do so coming off shoulder surgery. Though I'm told he loves Minnesota, my sense is he would embrace a fresh start, too. https://t.co/4HRAFqd5c9 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 3, 2023

The Vikings are preparing to make Alexander Mattison their lead running back for the 2023 NFL season. It's possible that Minnesota could end up cutting Cook, though the team seems intent on receiving some value for the star running back in a trade. The Miami Dolphins are viewed as a potential trade destination for Cook, according to ESPN.

As Cook enters his age 28-season, the Vikings might think that he'll soon be headed toward a different stage of his career. Often banged up, Cook underwent offseason shoulder surgery to repair an injury that he's dealt with for multiple years. His 4.4 yards per carry in the 2022 season marked the lowest average of his career.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. Mattison had 283 rushing yards for the Vikings on 3.8 yards per attempt.