There have been trade rumors revolving around Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook during the offseason. Cook, who's one of the better running backs in the NFL, has been a key part of the Vikings' offense over the years. However, it “seems likely” that Cook's time in Minnesota is destined to come to an end soon according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Adam Schefter.

All that remains is for the Vikings to formalize (Dalvin) Cook's exit, a denouement that seems likely if not completely certain, per @SeifertESPN. https://t.co/0pZQrF6lpU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2023

The Vikings are fresh off a strong 2022 season. Although, some people have referred to the Vikings as a “lucky” team after winning so many close games. Regardless, Minnesota finished with a 13-4 record. It doesn't matter how they accomplished it, the fact is that the Vikings found ways to win. With Dalvin Cook potentially leaving though, one has to wonder if Minnesota can replicate their 2022 results.

Cook appeared in 17 games last year and was selected to the Pro Bowl. He rushed for 1,173 yards to go along with eight touchdowns on the ground. Cook added 295 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. The Vikings wouldn't have performed as well as they did without him on the roster.

One team that's been linked to Dalvin Cook is the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins already feature a team with no shortage of speed, and adding one of the fastest players in the league in Cook would only make their offense more dangerous. Miami certainly won't be the only interested team though.

Nothing is officially guaranteed at the moment, but it appears as if Dalvin Cook's time with the Vikings is on the verge of coming to an end.