Rumor: Dodgers eyeing key move for versatile infielder ahead of MLB trade deadline

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman always has an eye on bolstering his club ahead of trade deadlines. While the Dodgers have been heavily linked with Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto as of late, he is also looking to provide depth to the infield.

As noted by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Dodgers have “checked in” on Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Drury. Morosi added that Drury is among the “most popular names in industry trade talks,” as the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners have also expressed interest in acquiring him.

The Reds are slated to remain as sellers, even after they opted to ship off Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for four prospects. Drury has been among the players who continue to be in the rumor mill with a move away from Cincinnati, which comes as he has shrugged off injury issues to emerge as a reliable infielder for the NL Central squad. He has so far recorded career highs across the board this season, including in home runs (19) and OPS+ (125).

The Dodgers do not hold an urgent need for an infielder in the coming days. Amid Max Muncy’s sluggish start to the 2022 season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to then call upon Gavin Lux to become more of a regular at second base. Lux leads the Dodgers in starts at second base so far in the campaign with 61.

At the least, Drury could provide versatility to the Dodgers’ infield defense. He boasts a multitude of experience in also covering first base and third base.

In the big picture, Drury may be a low-risk, high-reward option for the likes of the Dodgers and Braves, especially as he is set to hit free agency later this year.