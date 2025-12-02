As we head into the Christmas season, WWE Superstar Nikki Bella will get fans ready by starring in a holiday movie with Donna Kelce.

She took to social media to announce the news. Bella, credited as Nikki Garcia, will star in a new Christmas movie titled The Gift Exchange from Google alongside Kelce and Taylor Kinney, known for Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. fame.

Bella teased the project in her caption. “Big city personal shopper meets hometown hunk,” she wrote. “Hey [Google,] what are the odds?”

Those hoping to see the first trailer for The Gift Exchange won't have to wait long, as Bella revealed that the first trailer will drop sometime “this week.”

WWE star Nikki Bella's Christmas movie isn't her first role

Article Continues Below

This is not Bella's first acting gig. She has dipped her toe into acting for years, and she previously played herself in an episode of Psych. Additionally, she competed on the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, and she led WWE's reality series Total Divas for eight seasons. Nikki and her sister, Brie, would receive their own spin-off, Total Bellas.

She recently acted in her first movie, Happy Gilmore 2. Bella played Medusa Flex's caddy in the legacy sequel. She was not the only professional wrestler in the movie, as WWE's Becky Lynch and AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) also starred in it.

Currently, Bella is in the midst of her final WWE run. She made her surprise return to the company at the 2025 Royal Rumble, entering the match in the final slot.

A few months later, Bella would return before the second-ever Evolution PLE. She would feud with Lynch, who was holding the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the time, heading into Clash in Paris.

Now, she is feuding with Stephanie Vaquer, who is the reigning Women's World Champion. While they started as friends, Bella would turn on Vaquer. They had a match at Survivor Series: WarGames for the title, which Bella lost.