Fans are getting some insight into what is to come from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: The Final Show documentary.

Swift released the official trailer for the upcoming documentary, which documents her final show of her Eras Tour. Her record-breaking tour ended on Dec. 8, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

“We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you here tonight,” says Swift in the trailer as she performs her 2010 hit “Long Live.” “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.”

The documentary will feature the entire set of her Grammy-nominated album The Tortured Poets Department for the first time. The set was added after Swift released the project in April 2024.

Swift's Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time reports that the final box office total for the Eras Tour is $2,077,618,725. The singer had 149 dates spanning over March 2023 to December 2024 as she performed across the nation and overseas in Brazil, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and more.

Dec. 12 is big day for Swifties because the singer will also be releasing the first two episodes of her six-part docuseries Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era. This docuseries has been described as “an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world.”

Take a look at the trailer for Eras Tour: The Final Show documentary below: