About 10 months after her release and retirement, former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has made her next move in addition to her podcasting career: acting in a horror movie.

Deadline reports that Deville, billed as Daria Berenato, will star in the upcoming horror-comedy Gay Zombies. Tuc Watkins, Thomas Dekker, Adam Huss, and Brenna D'Amico will also star in the movie, which will be directed by Garrett Abodo. Watkins, Huss, and Dekker are all reuniting with Abodo after starring in his last movie, Exit Interviews.

Gay Zombies will begin shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, in December 2025. Abodo has roots in Georgia, as he is a managing partner of the Atlanta Comedy Theater.

Previously, Deville starred in a TV movie titled His, Hers & Ours as a character named Lorna. Before her wrestling career, she also appeared in The Honour in 2013.

When was Sonya Deville released from WWE?

Article Continues Below

Deville's 10-year professional wrestling career ended in 2025 after her WWE release. Deville was released in February 2025, which signaled the end of the Pure Fusion Collective (P.F.C.) faction, which she led. Shayna Baszler was subsequently released, and Zoey Stark remains the only former P.F.C. member still in the company.

Months after her release, Deville announced that she was retired from professional wrestling. However, in wrestling, you can never say never to a return.

Before joining WWE, Deville was an MMA fighter. She competed in three fights, winning two two (one by knockout, one by submission).

Throughout her decade-long WWE career, Deville was a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green, beating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the belts.

Unfortunately, her reign would not last long. Deville suffered a torn ACL, and Green would continue as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Piper Niven. Deville would eventually return in May 2024. She would form P.F.C. and they would continue until her release in February 2025.