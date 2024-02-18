Henry Cavill may finally be trading in Superman's cape to join Marvel Studios' sprawling universe, though it isn't clear as who.

Fans have long speculated about the possibility of Henry Cavill finding his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which only intensified after the casting of David Corenswet as the DCU's new Superman. It appears this may finally be happening according to new rumors online saying Cavill is set to come aboard Marvel Studios' massive cinematic universe.

Rumors of Cavill inking a deal to join the MCU began appearing on social media Thursday and only intensified going into the weekend as multiple alleged insiders claimed it was a done deal, according to ComicBookMovie. The reported deal is for a “mystery role” within the MCU, which has gotten fans speculating about who Cavill could be trading in Superman's cape for.

Despite previous reports of Cillian Murphy being eyed for the role, many fans on social media are suggesting Cavill could end up portraying Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four's 2025 MCU debut. A common reason cited has been how closely the reports of Cavill's alleged deal with Marvel Studios came out to the official cast and release date announcements for The Fantastic Four.

Cavill had also been one of the fans' top choices for Sentry, who will be portrayed by Lewis Pullman in the upcoming Thunderbolts film.

However, fans may only need to look at some of Cavill's previous statements about joining the MCU to find a possible frontrunner. He admitted during a 2021 interview that, if he had his choice, he would like to bring Captain Britain into the cinematic universe.

“That would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that – like the way they modernized Captain America,” Cavill said at the time. “There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

Captain Britain's inclusion could also further open the door to the introduction of the team Excalibur into the MCU. One previous member has already been introduced in Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight, who was portrayed by Kit Harrington in 2021's Eternals.