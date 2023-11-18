David Corenswet gives fans a small taste of the physical transformation he is undertaking for his leading role in Superman: Legacy.

The role of Superman brings with it big physical demands for the actors cast to play the superhero, demands David Corenswet has teased yielded massive results for his leading role in Superman Legacy.

Corenswet's physical transformation into the man of steel was teased on social media by the actor's trainer, Paolo Mascitti, showing the actor momentarily resting during one of their training sessions, according to The Direct. The image hints how much muscle mass Corenswet has already added since training started, with his arms in particular showing clear signs of growth through his workout shirt.

The actor's growth will likely increase further as production on Superman Legacy is not set to begin until March 2024.

Superman Legacy will serve as the first film entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU cinematic universe. Alongside Corenswet's Superman, Rachel Brosnahan will star as Lois Lane while Nicholas Hoult and Alexander Skaarsgard are two of several names reportedly being considered for Lex Luthor. The film's main villain, though, will be The Engineer played by Maria Gabriela de Faria.

Multiple other heroes are also set to appear in the film including the Green Lantern Guy Gardner played by Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and The Authority ahead of their own film.

Corenswet will have big shoes, and a suit, to physically fill following Henry Cavill's turn as Superman in Man of Steel and his subsequent appearances as the hero. Cavill got himself into almost superhero-like shape for the role, which carried over to his time as Geralt in Netflix's The Witcher

The kind of physical transformation Corenswet is undergoing to become Superman isn't anything new in the world of superhero movies, though, as many actors have shown. One of the most shocking, at the time, was Chris Pratt's transformation for the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor lost roughly 60 pounds in six-months and gained a striking amount of muscle-definition for his star-making turn, an appearance Pratt has worked hard to keep since.