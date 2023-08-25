Karim Benzema's tenure at Al Ittihad could be an extremely short one. The Frenchman joined the Saudi Pro League in June after ending his 14-year tenure at Real Madrid. However, he has already been linked with moving away from Al Ittihad.

According to the reports from Asharq Al-Awsat, Benzema has a tense relationship with Al Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has suggested that the current Ballon d'Or holder doesn't fit his style, and he didn't ask Al Ittihad to sign him in June. This has been an incredible dispute within Al Ittihad, considering the stature of the player they had signed just three months ago.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Saudi Pro League has taken the football world by storm, signing countless football talents across the globe. Most recently, they signed Neymar from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Cristiano Ronaldo has been contracted to Al Nassr since his move to Saudi Arabia last year in December. If Al Ittihad prepare to let Benzema leave, it will be a huge setback in the attraction of the Saudi Pro League.

The attraction this competition has can't even be compared with the Chinese Super League, which promised a similar kind of attraction based on giving high wages to players. However, that competition never got any decent coverage. However, the Saudi Pro League's viewership has skyrocketed due to the presence of Ronaldo, Neymar, and Benzema.

If Benzema leaves Al Ittihad, will he return to Real Madrid? Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has already said that he won't sign any more players. Moreover, he has changed his formation from last season, as Real Madrid are playing without an out-and-out striker this season.