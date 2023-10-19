By this point in time it's well-established that USC football quarterback Caleb Williams will likely be the #1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. He's drawn a handful of big-time comparisons to Patrick Mahomes and been talked about as a better draft prospect than both Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow. Here's a new wrinkle to the Caleb Williams hype train… whatever team selects the USC football superstar QB may be in business for the USC football superstar head coach as well.

“In NFL coaching circles, the talk is that Lincoln Riley is putting out feelers about taking a job in the NFL next season,” Scott Wolf of Inside USC shared. Wolf continued on, saying, “The word is Riley would be open to an NFL job if he could follow Caleb Williams to the same franchise.” (h/t Ryan Taylor of Yahoo Sports).

It was less than two years ago when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma University to head further west and take over the job as the head coach of the USC football team. He signed a massive, long-term deal worth over $100 million, and the assumption was that the now 40-year-old Riley would bring USC transform the Trojans into the sort of contender they were when Pete Carroll was the man in charge. Now it looks like Riley may follow in Carroll's footsteps and head to the NFL.

Whether or not there is any legitimacy to these rumors remains to be seen, and not every NFL team will be in business for both Caleb Williams AND Lincoln Riley. The two options that seem most plausible are the Chicago Bears (who will most likely move on from Matt Eberflus by the end of the year, though the jury is still out on whether they view Justin Fields as the long-term answer at quarterback) and the New England Patriots (who will most likely move on from Mac Jones by the end of the year, and Bill Belichick may have options outside of coaching).

Again, this is all just speculation at this point, but Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley are a tandem worth thinking long and hard about, even in the speculative phase.