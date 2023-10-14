It's not breaking news to say that USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is widely regarded as one of the best players in college football today. He's the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and he currently has the second best odds to win the Heisman Trophy again this year, according to BetMGM, trailing only fellow Pac-12 quarterback Michael Penix, who overtook Caleb Williams just this week as the betting favorite. But when you've got that ‘Big Penix Energy,' what else do you expect?

No matter who wins the Heisman or how the rest of this season plays out for the USC Trojans, it's becoming more and more difficult to imagine that anyone could overtake Caleb Williams as the consensus #1 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. And Williams' position at the top of draft boards feels even secure after hearing what an anonymous NFL GM told ESPN's Matt Miller regarding how Caleb Williams stacks up against 2020 #1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, and 2021 #1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence (h/t James Rapien of SI.com).

“Williams would have been drafted first overall in both 2020 [over Burrow] and 2021 [Lawrence]. That's no knock on either player — and they're both really good in the league — but Williams is a difference-maker. Joe and Trevor are distributors. Great ones. Caleb is a game-changer.”

Mark Miller also spoke with an anonymous NFC scout who offered an even more detailed take on what sets Caleb Williams apart from so many others.

“The thing with Caleb is that he's a great passer—on par with Burrow, Lawrence, but he's also a great runner—on par with Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen. That's the thing people miss. He's the best prospect maybe ever at both components [combined].”

If the expectations for Caleb Williams weren't high enough already, these comments are just fuel added to the fire. Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence have both had a tremendous amount of success in the NFL in a very short period of time. So, as one would expect for the presumptive first overall pick in the NFL Draft, Caleb Williams will have a lot to live up to.