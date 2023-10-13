USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is making waves during the 2023 season with the Trojans. Williams won last year's Heisman Trophy after transferring to USC and is now the runaway favorite to be the first pick in the NFL Draft next spring.

Williams' electric play has generated many comparisons to established NFL stars, including none other than reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer recently dropped a scalding hot take about Williams' development as it compares to Mahomes.

“Talent and ability, yeah, he’s on a faster trajectory toward that than Patrick was,” said Palmer, per Fox News. “Because Patrick was at Texas Tech having to score 45 points just to come close to winning a game. [The team] was not playing any defense, not playing any big, relevant games. I’m one of the few people that watched all of Patrick Mahomes’ college games and went to a couple. Nobody else was. Nobody knew who he was.”

When watching Williams' rare combination of speed, improvisation, and arm strength, it's easy to see why he has garnered comparisons to Patrick Mahomes. While Caleb Williams does have the relative luxury of playing against Pac-12 defenses most weeks, that still doesn't take away from the raw ability he clearly possesses, ability that is almost guaranteed to make him the next franchise quarterback for whichever NFL team drafts first in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As for USC football in the short term, Williams and the Trojans are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road on October 14.