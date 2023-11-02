Tim Sherwood has suggested that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could find a new home at arch-rivals Manchester City

In a surprising turn of events, former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has suggested that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could find a new home at arch-rivals Manchester City, reported by GOAL. Sherwood believes that under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, Rashford could be transformed into a key player for the blue side of Manchester.

Rashford, who has struggled to find his form this season, has only managed to score one goal in competitive matches so far. Sherwood, however, remains confident in Rashford's abilities, stating that he is “good enough to play for Manchester City.” According to Sherwood, Guardiola's tactical prowess and ability to utilize players effectively could bring out the best in Rashford.

Sherwood's proposition raises eyebrows, especially considering the historical rivalry between the two Manchester clubs. The last notable player to move between the clubs was Carlos Tevez, albeit as a free agent after leaving United.

Sherwood emphasized that Rashford's potential shines when he receives adequate support and service on the field. He believes Guardiola's system would provide Rashford with the right opportunities to excel. Despite recent criticisms, Sherwood noted that when playing for England, Rashford showcases his true talent, indicating that the right environment could bring out his best qualities.

The ball is now in the court of both clubs. For this move to materialize, Manchester United and Manchester City would need to agree on terms, making it a rare and unexpected transfer within the city. As Marcus Rashford and United gear up for their upcoming match against Fulham, all eyes will be on the young striker, who will undoubtedly be aiming to end his goal drought and silence the doubters. Stay tuned for further updates on this potentially groundbreaking transfer rumor.