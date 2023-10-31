In the aftermath of Sunday's disappointing 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Manchester City, some Manchester United players voiced their concerns about manager Erik ten Hag‘s tactical decisions, reported by GOAL. The defeat left United in eighth place in the Premier League, trailing eight points behind the top-four contenders.

One of the notable points of contention was Victor Lindelof's deployment as a left-back, a position he had occupied sporadically earlier in the season due to injuries within the squad. Sergio Reguilon, returning to the starting XI after a month-long absence, could only manage an hour against Copenhagen, leading to this tactical choice. Additionally, Bruno Fernandes, a key figure in United's midfield, was positioned on the right wing, where he struggled to influence the game effectively.

The players also expressed dissatisfaction with the impact made by substitutes Antony and Mason Mount, who came off the bench in the second half but failed to change the course of the match. Ten Hag's substitutions, which were expected to inject fresh energy, seemingly failed to alter the momentum in United's favor. The Red Devils need some serious changes going forward.

With the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Newcastle looming on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag faces a swift turnaround. Newcastle, having already eliminated Manchester City from the competition, will be seeking revenge for their defeat in last February's final. United fans are now anxiously waiting to see if Ten Hag will make tactical adjustments to address the concerns raised by the players and secure a positive result in the upcoming crucial fixture.