There is still plenty of uncertainty as to just which position the Washington Commanders will target with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. At the least, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer does not see that the Commanders will pull off a shocker by drafting a quarterback on Thursday.

Breer touched on multiple draft-related matters ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he does not expect that Washington will end up completing such a move because it is “very solidly behind” Sam Howell.

Breer added that Marty Hurney, who serves as the executive vice president of football/player personnel for the Commanders, told “others” that the team “felt like it struck gold in the fifth round” with its call to haul in Howell. However, the longtime NFL insider did also mention in his final NFL mock draft that Hurney “has advocated for Richardson.”

The Commanders did not schedule a top-30 visit with former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. They did touch base with several other passers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, including former Tennessee standout Hendon Hooker.

Washington does have much confidence in Howell. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera noted in February that the team will head into its OTAs schedule with Howell “more likely QB1.”

Howell featured in just one game in his rookie campaign last year. He was handed the keys to the offense in Washington’s regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, where he recorded 169 passing yards, one touchdown pass, and one interception.

Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm are currently the only other quarterbacks on Washington’s roster.