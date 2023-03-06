Jimmy Garoppolo is set to hit free agency next Wednesday after the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that his time with the franchise has come to an end. The two-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly seeking a mid-to-high level starter’s contract, with the Houston Texans the likeliest destination, according to Bally Sports’ Michael Silver.

Interested teams for the 31-year-old also include the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, per Silver.

The signal-caller has been with the 49ers since the 2017 season; he made a surprise return to the starting line-up when Trey Lance’s season was ended by an ankle injury in September.

Jimmy G didn’t last long in the starters role, being limited by a foot injury of his own in December after having one of his best years with the franchise. He completed 67.2 percent of passes for 2,437 yards and 16 touchdowns to four interceptions before going down to injury.

Although head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn’t see any scenario where Garoppolo would return to the team next season, general manager John Lynch had high praise for the veteran quarterback.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Jimmy has been tremendous for us,” Lynch said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “A lot of people want to talk about what we didn’t accomplish with him. What I know is we won a lot of football games with Jimmy. We admire his toughness. We admire the teammate that he was.”

A Garoppolo-to-the-Raiders scenario also isn’t dead, as the organization are reportedly looking at him as a backup option if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t work out, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Garoppolo was Tom Brady’s backup with the New England Patriots before being traded to San Francisco for a second-round pick at the 2018 NFL Draft; he worked with then-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels while with the team.

“I know everyone wants to talk about some discourse and all that, but I do believe that it’s probably run its course,” 49ers’ Lynch said about Jimmy Garoppolo. “But I think we leave with nothing but fond memories for Jimmy, and Jimmy is going to go play good football for someone.”