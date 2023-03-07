The Chicago Bears seem to have a high asking price in trade talks for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bears General Manager Ryan Poles told NBC Sports’ Peter King that he expects to receive two first-round picks in trade offers for this year’s top selection.

The Bears have made it no secret that they are shopping the first pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean Poles is in a hurry to trade the highly coveted selection.

“No one’s gonna rush me,” Ryan Poles said. “I know I can get a ’24 one and a ’25 one. You’re telling me for the next two years I’ll have two ones? That’s either four really good players, or if we’re cruising, we can still trade back.”

The indication is that Poles also believe that the Bears would acquire a 2023 first-rounder in the deal. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is widely expected to be the first pick.

A team in search of a franchise quarterback is expected to trade for the No. 1 pick. The Bears are moving forward with Justin Fields. Chicago traded up to select Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The question seems to be when, not if, the Bears will make a blockbuster trade. Poles told King that he spoke with three teams at the NFL Scouting Combine about a possible deal.

“Should we do this before free agency? Or should we wait?” Poles said. “I don’t know. That’s what I’ve communicated [to teams]. I could carry this all the way until we’re on the clock the night of the draft.”

It’s been seven years since the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft was traded. The Tennessee Titans traded the selection to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams sent the Titans the No. 15 pick in 2016 and their 2017 first-round pick. Tennessee also received two second-round picks and two third-round picks. Los Angeles received a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder as part of the deal.

NFL free agency officially starts on March 15. The first round of this year’s draft is set for April 27.