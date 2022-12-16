By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

MLB mega-agent Scott Boras has been earning his title as the ‘Most Powerful Sports Agent in the World’ lately, including negotiating massive multi-year deals for clients Masataka Yoshida and Carlos Rodon with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, respectively.

It just so happens the landing places for Yoshida and Rodon happen to be archrivals, and according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Boras finalized Rodon’s massive six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees’ while being treated to dinner by the Red Sox’ brass.

Boras joined Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and president Sam Kennedy at Fenway Park to introduce Japanese outfielder Yoshida on a five-year, $90 million deal of his own.

Just moments after the media availability, Boras completed Rodon’s deal with the Yankees to take the best starting pitcher available off the market, per Speier. “The late-stage negotiations took place as Boras snacked on food from a buffet provided by the Red Sox,” he wrote.

Boras has been busy in the month of December, negotiating contracts signed by his clients to the tune of over $1 billion and counting.

Carlos Correa signed a monster 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants earlier this week, while Brandon Nimmo commanded $126 million over eight years to remain with the New York Mets.

He’s also negotiated huge deals for Josh Bell, Xander Bogaerts and Taijuan Walker over the past few weeks.

Scott Boras has spent over four decades as a sports agent, and it looks like the 70-year-old keeps getting better with age.